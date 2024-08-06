Betty met neighbouring farmer and returned serviceman Robert “Eddie” Maddern while a young woman, and together they shared a loving marriage that spanned six decades.

Elizabeth Anne Maddern, pictured on her wedding day in 1947. Photo / Supplied

They farmed dairy and sheep in the Rotongata-Arohena area, while maintaining close ties with Korakonui.

Betty was deeply involved in her community, participating in the garden circle, Women’s Division and local bowling clubs.

A talented musician, Betty often serenaded her family with whistled tunes and sang alongside her sister Sylvia.

“Her love for music was a constant presence in her home, which was always filled with warmth and hospitality,” her family said in a joint statement.

Betty was also an excellent cook, ensuring there was always enough food for family and visitors alike.

In 1977, Betty and Eddie moved to their Turere Lane home in Te Awamutu, where they quickly became beloved neighbours.

“Betty’s singing could often be heard as she tended to her garden or hung out the washing.”

She carried on playing bowls and gardening, and grew active with the local RSA ladies.

Even after Eddie’s passing in 2007, Betty continued to be a source of strength and resilience for her family.

She enjoyed traveling and embraced new experiences and cultures, but her greatest passion was reading – and was described by her family as their “own Google”.

In her later years, Betty moved to Glaisdale Rest Home in Hamilton, where she adapted with grace and humor, becoming an inspiration to staff and residents.

“Betty’s legacy of love, wisdom, and resilience will live on through her extensive family,” her family said.

“She was the heart and nucleus of her family, always making decisions on her own terms and remaining strong until the end.”

Betty is survived by her children, Donald, Ian, Kate, Sue, Ruth, Julie, and sons-in-law Henry, Larry and David.

Betty’s love extended to her grandchildren, Francis, Mark, Jo, Peter, Ben, Jamie, Icis, Sarah, Ezra, Shae, and Zoe, her great-grandchildren, Kyra, AJ, Rory, Zach, Ellie, Eric, Ilva, Harry, Theo, Alexis, Isaac, Ryder, Kora, Beauden, and River, and her great-great-grandchildren, Esme and Pandi.