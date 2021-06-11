Long Term Plan: Cost of off-street car parks in Hastings set to triple

On-street parking will rise to $2 and and off-street parking to $1.50. Photo / Warren Buckland

The cost of parking in off-street council car parks in Hastings is set to triple.

After two days of hearings and deliberations, Hastings District Council approved the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2021-2031 on Wednesday.

Off-street parking will rise from 50c to $1.50 an hour and the cost of on-street parking will double from $1 to $2 an hour.

A council spokesperson said for off-street parking meters operate between 8am-6pm, so if the all-day option was selected it would now cost $15 per day instead of $5. The fee would reduce if the all-day option was selected later than 8am.

This will be used to fund the redevelopment of the CBD and The Laneway Development Plan.

A proposal to purchase a section of the Havelock North New World car park by increasing the Havelock North targeted parking rate did not go through, given the "uncertainties over timing" of when the supermarket space would become available.

It could be considered again in the future.

A council spokesperson said there has, however, been an increase in the Havelock North targeted parking rate which will rise from $23 to $30 for residential properties and from $69 to $90 for commercial properties.

The council will continue to investigate solutions for the increased need for parking in the village.

The other key issue of the LTP consultation was rural roads requiring renewals.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council was "very aware" of the importance of roading to the rural community and the "vital role" it plays in the region's economy as providing means of transportation for goods and produce.

The council agreed to increase funding for this from $6 million to $11m over six years.

This will mean there is a seven per cent rural rates increase.

The council approved a rates increase of 6.8 per cent for 2021-22, 6.6 per cent for 2022-23 and 5.5 per cent for 2023-24.

A council spokesperson said the final adopted LTP will be set in line with the draft plan which was consulted on with the community.

The final budget will come back to council on June 24 to be ratified and the Long Term Plan 2021-2031 adopted.

There were 700 community responses including 165 formal submissions on the LTP.