New ZealandUpdated

Logging truck crashes into garage near Taupō; motorists warned of delays

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A logging truck crashed into a house between Taupō and Tūrangi in the early hours of this morning. Video / Dan Hutchinson

A logging truck has crashed into a property causing long delays on a busy highway near Taupō early this morning.

The truck has completely destroyed a garage and damaged a fence while a concrete power pole was snapped in half.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said just after 6am that the crash is between Ani Mīria Place and Waitetoko Rd, SH1 Taupō to Tūrangi.

Motorists are advised: "Please follow the direction of emergency services on-site and expect delays."

Scene of the crash between Taupō and Tūrangi this morning. Photo / Dan Hutchinson
Police confirmed they received a report of a crash at 4.40am. A logging truck had crashed into a house.

A police spokesman said the truck driver suffered minor injuries in the incident.

A NZME reporter at the scene said a concrete power pole was snapped but still standing and wires were hanging over the footpath.

Items and pieces of timber are strewn across the property and it appears a boat has also been damaged.

