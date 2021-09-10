Lockdown heroes: Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whangārei businesses to recognise essential worker with $950 giveaway, nominations sought

Beauty business owner Zaytia Coulter has teamed up with other Whangārei businesses to present an essential worker with a big giveaway. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Beauty business owner Zaytia Coulter has teamed up with other Whangārei businesses to present an essential worker with a big giveaway. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It's been a daring few weeks for many in the community who worked tirelessly throughout lockdown and to recognise one of our essential workers, Whangārei businesses have joined forces.

Zaytia Coulter is a beauty business owner and believes essential workers deserve more than a "Thank you" post on social media.

So she reached out to other local business owners and together they created a hamper worth $950 of treats for one community hero with nominations open now.

"As stressful as it was for many to stay at home, there are people who ran off their feet during lockdown working day after day to keep Whangārei running," Coulter said.

Many of her customers are essential workers and when she reached out to them after level 2 was announced, she repeatedly heard from clients that they just don't get a break at the moment.

Together with Jessica Jellick Photography, Little Leaf Florals, The Cake Co, Loft Yoga, and Event Cinemas Whangārei, Zaytia Beauty & Makeup Artistry are giving away a large bunch of florals, a treat box of baked goodies, a selection of beauty products, a photoshoot including make-up, five yoga sessions and four movie tickets.

Do you have an essential worker you’d like to say thanks to? Nominate them below and tell us why they deserve to win... Posted by Zaytia Beauty & Makeup Artistry on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Coulter is asking people to nominate an essential worker over the next few weeks and to explain how they helped out in the community during lockdown.

The participating businesses will then put their heads together to choose one person.

"We will probably struggle to pick from all the stories that tug our heartstrings," Coulter said.

She hopes the initiative will not only recognise one essential worker but be an opportunity to share the good deeds of many people.

"The person we pick at the end will be given a beautiful hamper as a reminder of how grateful the community is to them."

She said beneath all the doom and gloom during the pandemic it was important to look at the positives.

To nominate an essential worker, you can visit Zaytia Beauty & Makeup Artistry on Facebook or Instagram and comment on the page. All comments on shared versions of this post will also be considered.

Nominations close on Tuesday, September 28, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, September 29.

Coulter will be delivering the gift hamper on October 1 either to their home, work or wherever it suits them.

Do you have a Lockdown Hero? We want to hear heart-warming stories about businesses or individuals going above and beyond to get us through lockdown. Email: reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz