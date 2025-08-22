Advertisement
Resident complained of damage to Hawke’s Bay intersection months before fatal crash

Ric Stevens
Coroner finds burnout damage to intersection contributed to the fatal crash, where Canadian tourist Helen Poon was killed.

A resident complained to police about vandalism at a Hawke’s Bay intersection more than six months before it contributed to a crash that killed a Canadian tourist.

The man said he had regularly called police to report hoons doing burnouts and causing damage in the area around Bridge Pā,

