Helen Poon (inset) died in hospital five days after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 50 and Maraekakaho Rd near Hastings on December 30, 2023.
A friend of a Canadian woman who died after a crash at a vandalised intersection has got a message for the people who damaged road signs and obliterated road markings by doing burnouts.
“The consequences of their stupidity and their immaturity are going to live on forever,” says Margareta Dovgal,who was a passenger in the car Helen Poon was driving when they crashed on December 30, 2023.
“I want the people who did what they did … to understand the consequences of messing with critical safety infrastructure.
“Anyone who thinks that, you know, pulling out traffic signs is a responsible thing to do, [should] understand that, no, it’s a matter of life or death.”
“A beautiful woman lost her life, and she’s missed, and she was really, really loved by many people, and she would have gone on to do wonderful things.”
Dovgal was injured in the collision and said she had experienced flashbacks and post-traumatic stress since.
“It’s only recently that I’ve stopped having panic attacks when I’m in a car,” she said.
