Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Burnouts and vandalism at Hastings intersection contributed to death of Canadian tourist Helen Poon

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Helen Poon (inset) died in hospital five days after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 50 and Maraekakaho Rd near Hastings on December 30, 2023.

Helen Poon (inset) died in hospital five days after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 50 and Maraekakaho Rd near Hastings on December 30, 2023.

A friend of a Canadian woman who died after a crash at a vandalised intersection has got a message for the people who damaged road signs and obliterated road markings by doing burnouts.

“The consequences of their stupidity and their immaturity are going to live on forever,” says Margareta Dovgal,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save