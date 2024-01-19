Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Passenger in fatal Hawke’s Bay crash highlights dangerous intersection

James Pocock
By
5 mins to read
Woolworths contacts thousands of staff over pay issues dating back nine years, the West Coast braces for deluge and Prince William visits Kate in hospital as she recovers from surgery in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

The death of Canadian tourist Helen Poon after a crash near Hastings on December 30 left her friend Margareta Dovgal questioning how their adventure turned into a tragedy.

A give-way sign facing the wrong way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today