Genetic engineering (Ge) – not the glow in the dark stuff…

What might farming look like into the future?

By Sally Dryland, President Tararua Federated Farmers

What if:

we had a grass that kept the hills green and growing grass no matter what the weather conditions were?

wilding pines weren’t an issue as all exotic forest trees planted were sterile?

we had a vaccine that stopped ruminant animals producing or reducing methane gas?

What value do we put on those three things?

Tararua Federated Farmers wants to start a conversation with local farmers on genetic engineering.

Te Puna Whakaaronui chief executive Jarred Mair, an expert on these matters, is guest speaker at our AGM.

Feds Tararua Dairy Chair Aaron Passey says Te Puna Whakaaronui is New Zealand’s food and fibre think tank.

“In a nutshell, they monitor and evaluate all the crap that is going on around the world and what impacts it will have for food and fibre producers and exporters based in New Zealand.

“Jarred is an extremely knowledgeable, entertaining and thought-provoking speaker. He is coming to us to talk about genetic engineering in agriculture, what the rest of the world are doing and what the pitfalls and opportunities are for farming in New Zealand,” Aaron says.

It’s time for Tararua farmers to come together to learn more and have a meaningful discussion on where we see GE’s role in our future.

Rates

Horizons submissions closed on April 22. Feds were particularly unhappy about the 30-plus per cent rates increases many farmers are facing, viewing that level of hikes as unsustainable.

Horizons have reduced the Uniform Annual General Charges (UAGC), which all ratepayers pay. This covers basic core costs like meetings. The argument that the reduction is done to protect those on low fixed incomes doesn’t really wash given that many farmers won’t make any money this year. By reducing the UAGC it means the teachers, lawyers, and everyone else on a good fixed income also get the reduction.

Horizons have also slipped in a targeted rate for buses in Tararua in 2025/26 at $10.63 per $100,000 of your property value. To say that a farmer with a property out at Akitio will gain value from this service is creative to say the least.

Advocacy

Federated Farmers appreciated the opportunity to catch up with the Tararua District Council mayor and staff a few weeks back to chat about topical issues. It’s great to hear TDC have been successful in getting a higher contribution from the Government for local road maintenance – 73 cents for every dollar spent. It’s hoped some of this extra funding might be reflected in reduced roading charges per land value.

The Long-Term Plan consultation for TDC starts on 1st May. Let’s hope the inflation increase of 4.7 per cent is a guide as over the last two years rural ratepayers have had 20 per cent increases.