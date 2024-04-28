The Hawke’s Bay Expressway south of Hastings has been closed after a serious crash.
Emergency services, including the Serious Crash Unit, responded to the two-vehicle crash near the roundabout intersection of State Highway 2, Maraekakaho Rd and Longlands Rd about 8.50am on Monday morning.
A police statement said three people appeared to be in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route,” the police statement said.
A St John spokesman said St John staff were currently on the scene of the crash with three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.
The expressway is reportedly blocked from York Rd, with diversions being put in place.
MORE TO COME