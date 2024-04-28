Voyager 2023 media awards
Hawke’s Bay Expressway blocked, three injured after serious crash

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
Three people appeared to be in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit was advised after a serious crash which blocked Hawke’s Bay Expressway south of Hastings.

The Hawke’s Bay Expressway south of Hastings has been closed after a serious crash.

Emergency services, including the Serious Crash Unit, responded to the two-vehicle crash near the roundabout intersection of State Highway 2, Maraekakaho Rd and Longlands Rd about 8.50am on Monday morning.

A police statement said three people appeared to be in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

“The road is blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternate route,” the police statement said.

A St John spokesman said St John staff were currently on the scene of the crash with three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

The expressway is reportedly blocked from York Rd, with diversions being put in place.

MORE TO COME

