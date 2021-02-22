Local Government Minister not considering commissioners for Wellington City Council - yet

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Minister for Local Government says she hasn't sought advice on whether a commissioner or observer would be appropriate for Wellington City Council- yet.

It has been a tumultuous few days for Wellington City Council after deliberations at a Long Term Plan meeting on Thursday boiled over.

Mayor Andy Foster has found himself in a very public feud with some councillors over his proposal to sell part of the Central Library building.

Meanwhile Wellington's local Green Party is convening and set to issue a "please explain" after deputy mayor Sarah Free voted against a proposal to triple the cycleway budget.

Foster has faced frequent speculation about whether commissioners should be called in over the course of what has been a bumpy first term in the top job.

But today minister Nanaia Mahuta said she wasn't considering commissioners for Wellington City Council "as yet".

"I certainly don't want to be the Minister for Local Government commissions and my preference is to ensure that local government and councils have the ability to undertake other avenues to be able to strengthen their governance or seek advice and support.

"They have their own professional entities that can offer that type of advice and I would urge them to look that way first."

Late last year Mahuta decided to appoint a Crown commission to the embattled Tauranga City Council in spite of pleas from elected members.

It's only the fourth time in more than 30 years a Government has taken this level of intervention in a local council.

There have been just three commissions since a ministerial review provision was added to the Local Government Act in 1992: Rodney District Council in 2000, Environment Canterbury in 2010 and Kaipara District Council in 2012.

Under section 258F the act, updated in 2012, a commission performs the full functions, duties and powers of the mayor and councillors, including setting - and spending - the rates.

Mahuta confirmed today she has not sought advice on whether a commissioner or observer would be appropriate for Wellington City Council.



"Not as yet, although as you would expect as Minister for Local Government, I get a fairly good scan of what's happening across various councils and as I've said previously, there are a number of legislative thresholds that must be satisfied before I even think about a commissioner."