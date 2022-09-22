Local Focus: Who's got the voting vibes?

Voting for Rotorua mayor and councillors is under way and closes at midday on Saturday, October 8.

Local body election voting papers are landing in letterboxes, giving Rotorua residents the chance to choose a mayor and councillors. But are the public ready to decide? Are they even paying attention?

Local Government New Zealand says voter turnout for local elections is half that of a general election, equalling only four out of every 10 eligible voters.

Local Focus hit the streets of Rotorua and found that many people were aware there is an election happening, but only half of those spoken to were enrolled to vote, let alone ready to decide who to vote for.

None had attended meet-the-candidate events. One passerby, James Edwards said he didn't know when they were on.

For others, doing their own research and previous encounters with candidates had helped them decide how to cast their vote.

Heliana Lombard said she had decided who she was voting for.

"I've been reading and listening to their clips online, as to what they say and what they stand for."

If you're enrolled to vote, your papers should have already arrived by mail. If not, you can visit your council office or contact your local electoral officer to cast a special vote.

• Voting closes at 12 midday on Saturday, October 8. Preliminary results will be available that afternoon.

Other candidates chose to not be interviewed by Local Focus.

