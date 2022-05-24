The Ubuntu African Society Bay of Plenty was recently launched in Rotorua where the society's president Faustinah Ndlovu proudly displayed her culture.

24 May, 2022

The rule of silence was broken at Rotorua Library last week by a loud ululation - a traditional call by women in Africa to show grief or joy.

It was to celebrate the launch of The Ubuntu African Society Bay of Plenty.

The society's president Faustinah Ndlovu proudly displayed her culture with a striking face and body painting of Africa's map.

She said the black and gold colours depicted the natural earth paints of her homeland and Shona tribe in Zimbabwe.

It represented the ability to overcome, power as a woman, richness of character, and the beautiful light of a Golden Soul.

"This is about bringing our African community together, their families and friends and share our African culture, African identity and African heritage," she said.

"In our Ubuntu African Society, it's about you and me.

"I am because we are - we can't work as individuals.

"For us to prosper we need to look at us as Africans.

"The tangata whenua that welcomed us in this community, in this Bay of Plenty region, so we can all prosper together.

"Ubuntu - I am because we are," she said.

The Ministry of Ethnic Communities regional manager Dr Kudakwashe Tuwe said Ubuntu was one of Afica's most important philosophies involving "collectiveness, humanity, community-building togetherness".

"I need you - without you I will not go very far," he said.

"As a community of individuals we need to live together, in love, in harmony, in humility."

Every month the Rotorua Library hosts a multicultural lunch to support and recognise the city's migrants.

The lunches are supported by Rotorua Multicultural Society and Geyser Community Foundation.

This month's lunch was special because it was the first in almost a year.

Rotorua Multicultural Society president Magriet Theron said an objective of the lunches was to supply opportunities for migrants to celebrate their cultures.

Tuwe said the Ubuntu African Society was there to help people congregate as human beings from different backgrounds.

"As a community, we'll be able to help each other," he said.

More public African events were planned for the coming months, with all people welcome to participate.