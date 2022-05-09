9 May, 2022 07:45 AM 2 minutes to read

Gisborne Pétanque fundraiser, raising funds to trace Rēkohu ancestors.

Proceeds from a Gisborne Petanque tournament will help a family trace the footsteps of their tipuna on Rēkohu Chatham Islands.

The Were McClutchie tournament, held by Gisborne Petanque, was for the Were McClutchie Whānau Trust and its planned journey to Rēkohu.

"We are going to the Chatham Islands because our tipuna William McClatchie came over from England and settled in the Chathams," kaumātua Ngaire McClutchie said.

The family later changed the spelling of McClatchie to McClutchie.

"There is a monument down there that we want to see, and to visit the places where he was, and where he went to, while we are down there," Ngaire said.

The monument is where whaler Captain William McClatchie owned land and where his children were born.

When Gisborne Petanque club president Lois Wimutu suggested running a tournament, the trust was all for it, even though most of them had never played the game.

Lois Wimutu, a social member at the Kahutia Bowling Club, says the petanque court at the bowling club was underutilised.

"I really love petanque and because it was just sitting there I was like, what a waste."

Her passion for petanque has led to her role as club president.

Club captain and secretary Graeme Scott said Lois' organising skills were "fantastic".

This year they have organised a popular kids' day, women's and men's pairs competitions, and open tournaments.

The Were McClutchie fundraiser involved a mix of first-time and some more experienced players.

"We got a lot of people who haven't played before. They seemed to be having a good time which was fantastic, and I hope to see them back here again," club captain Scott said.

First-time petanque player Joerena Wharehinga was called in to play by her mum at the last minute.

"I lost my first game and then I won my last three," she said.

"Come along and have a go, honestly, you will enjoy it."

Wharehinga had beginners' luck, taking second place in the tournament behind club president Wimutu.

The Gisborne club was recently affiliated with Petanque New Zealand under Sports New Zealand, which means it will be able to compete against other affiliated clubs nationally and internationally.