Palmerston North teachers hit the streets to strike. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Hundreds of teachers lined the four major roads entering Palmerston North this morning as they went on strike for better pay.

It's the first teachers' strike in 24 years as around 30,000 primary and intermediate teachers took to the streets around New Zealand to demand more money, better working conditions,

more resources and smaller class sizes.

Protesters in Palmerston North were out on the streets at 7am making plenty of noise as they stood in the rain getting vehicles to beep for support.

