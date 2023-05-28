Koha Apparel is on a mission to help the vulnerable look good and feel great.

A Tauranga man living in a car and in need of winter coats as temperatures plummet and another whose new shoes mean he can get married are among people helped by a charity offering free clothing.

Koha Apparel says it is seeing a “massive increase” in demand for its service as the cost-of-living crisis puts warm, clean clothes out of reach for some of the city’s most vulnerable people.

It comes after city food charities, including the Tauranga Community Foodbank, reported high demand, while a service that connects people to social services saw a significant rise in requests for help to reach more than 6700 in 12 months.

Koha Apparel pops up alongside meal service Under the Stars in Tauranga and at the Arataki Community Centre in Mount Maunganui, providing fresh, clean clothes to people in need.

“Clothing is a fundamental, human need that gives people a sense of dignity and security,” Tauranga volunteer Natalie Leigh said.

“We pop up next to community meals and offer clothing at no cost. They can take two-to-four items and have an optional koha, or donation, but basically at no cost for them.”

The initiative began in Auckland before branching out to Tauranga.

Working alongside a meal service means “not only can they turn up and have a nice meal and be warm and comfortable, we can make sure when they leave, they’ve got warm, dry, clean clothes as well,” volunteer Gavin Bisman said.

Bisman said initiatives such as Koha Apparel were needed now more than ever with winter about to begin and the cost-of-living crisis.

“Even in the short amount of time this year and as winter’s approaching it’s always a tough time for people and we’ve definitely noticed a massive increase.

“Not only here in the Bay of Plenty but also within the Auckland Koha Apparel scene. They do three to four events a week and now we have New Plymouth and Wellington trying to reach out into communities as well.”

Leigh said the clothing offered came from a variety of sources, including big-name brands.

“They have end-of-line stock, dead stock, samples, customer returns as well as items donated by the public.

“We’ve got everything from warm jackets, Merino, underwear, new shoes and a lot of repurposed, warm clothing.

“All the stock comes from Auckland so we have volunteers that bring it down.

“Clean clothing provides a sense of security and dignity and we’d like to see this restored in our communities,” Leigh said.

Koha Apparel works alongside meal service Under the Stars in Tauranga and at the Arataki Community Centre in Mount Maunganui.

“Both have showers there so sometimes they’ll grab a whole new outfit, fresh underwear and warm clothing,” Leigh said.

“They’ll go and have a shower and come out and feel like a new person. It really provides a sense of dignity and security for people which is amazing to see.”

Tauranga resident Fenton Kawenga picked-up two new coats for winter.

“Big smile on my face, really, and I never smile, mate.

“I’m currently living in my car so it’s some sort of change I can have in the morning as laundry isn’t easy when you’re in a car.”

Kawenga said life would be “very, very, very tough” without the community meal or Koha Apparel.

Another local using the service, who asked not to be named, told Local Focus it was “absolutely amazing” to get a new pair of shoes.

“It’s a dream coming true, I didn’t expect something beautiful today - new shoes.

“Now I have new shoes, I can get married now, they fit perfectly.”

The pop-up is organised and operated by local volunteers, who give up a couple of hours to make a difference.

“Everyone has a responsibility to give back to their community,” volunteer Rose Treadwell said.

“It’s one evening per month and we create an environment where there’s dignity around finding the garments or accessories you need to keep warm over winter.

“Tonight, we found a full suit for a man who came and tried on a jacket and realised there were matching suit pants.

“He just went away with the biggest smile on his face and I think that’s why we all do it.”

Check out the charity’s Facebook page to find out when and where Koha Apparel pops-up in Tauranga, and how to volunteer or donate clothes.