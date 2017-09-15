Local Focus: Taranaki-King Country candidates - Pseudo personality test

Taranaki-King Country candidates give their answers to the important local questions this election.
Barbara Kuriger for National, Robert Moore for the Greens, and Hilary Humphrey for Labour answer the questions:
What's your IQ?
What about your EQ?
What do you value more, IQ or EQ?
See also: Taranaki-King Country candidates - Housing
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
See also: Taranaki-King Country candidates - What's your favourite bushwalk?
See also: Taranaki-King Country candidates - How to help farmers
Made with funding from