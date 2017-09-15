Local Focus: Taranaki-King Country candidates - Pseudo personality test

Taranaki-King Country candidates answer the important questions. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Taranaki-King Country candidates give their answers to the important local questions this election.

Barbara Kuriger for National, Robert Moore for the Greens, and Hilary Humphrey for Labour answer the questions:

What's your IQ?

What about your EQ?

What do you value more, IQ or EQ?

