Local Focus: Should we tax the rich more? Waiariki candidates say āe and kāo

Would taxing the rich more be an effective way to reduce poverty in New Zealand?

Vision NZ leader Hannah Tamaki doesn't think so.

"'Taxing the rich' is a flippant saying but if you actually think of the way that those people got there, when they worked hard to get there, why should we penalise hardworking Kiwis?"

Māori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi says it's about everyone contributing their fair share.

"The more money you make off society, and poor people also spend into the economy, is that you pay your fair share," he says.

Only Labour's Tamati Coffey would commit, saying we should be having a conversation about the upper tax rates.

"I definitely think when it comes to income tax there is an argument that we should be raising the top tax rates."

Also standing in the Waiariki electorate:

• Rawiri Te Kowhai for the Outdoors Party

• Riki Broughton for the New Conservatives

• Ema Williams for Advance NZ.

