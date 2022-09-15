Local Focus: Sayeed Ahmed on Candidate Camera

Hawke's Bay Muslim leader Sayeed Ahmed has decided to stand for Hastings District Council again.

Hawke's Bay Muslim leader Sayeed Ahmed has decided to stand for Hastings District Council again.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Sayeed Ahmed's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Hawke's Bay Muslim leader Sayeed Ahmed has decided to stand for Hastings District Council again.

"I have been living in Hastings for 33 years, so people know I work for the community. I am one of the members of the Multicultural Association."

Ahmed came from Bangladesh in his mid-30s. He likes to watch the news and sports in his spare time. He is a big fan of cricket.

Ahmed's biggest concern in the region is public transport.

"People from the rural area are coming to the school and colleges, but they do not have a sufficient enough transport system."

He also worries that the housing price is too high.

"Most people do not have enough money, but housing prices are rising, and people cannot afford it."