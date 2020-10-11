Local Focus: Rotorua's memorial drive closure causing frustration for some

Rotorua's Memorial Drive is closed, making way for the construction of a new lakeside development.

Rotorua Lakes Council Recreation and Event manager Rob Pitkethley said the whole lakefront development is really targeted at lifting the enjoyment of the area.

"We're basically raising the bar," he said. "It's an old area which is well due for some work. We are putting a significant investment into it and what that will do is create a fantastic area for locals and visitors."

The plan includes a large playground and a pedestrian-friendly connection between the city and the lake. Longtime resident Jim Muller hopes it will become a place for the next generation to enjoy.

"The lakefront has been an iconic part of Rotorua for locals and tourists, and especially locals with the playground," Muller said. "I can remember coming as a child and we also brought our children and now our grandchildren.

However, the closure has caused frustrations for some who say the free parking was ideal for many who live and play locally.

"With somewhere like this we need a place where locals and tourists can park for a few hours and enjoy the area. Parking is a big issue in Rotorua," he said. "Over the years we've seen many changes to the CBD area with various parking charges and various different methods. Traditionally there's always been a shortage of free parking."

Work on a new car park has already commenced and will be completed by next February. The finished plaza is still some time away, but will offer free parking.

"There might be some time limitations on [free parking] to ensure that it can be used by visitors to the site, and not just a free carpark for those who might want to park for a full eight hours, but the idea is to have free parking."

