Local Focus: Paying it forward at the Citadel

Pay It Forward Christmas at Castlecliff Cafe in Whanganui.

Pay It Forward Christmas at Castlecliff Cafe in Whanganui.

The Citadel Cafe in Whanganui's Castlecliff has turned into a post office for the Christmas season, but it is only accepting mail for a very famous personality.

Cafe owners Roxi Douglas and Malcolm Whitlock say it's all about good Christmas cheer and keeping the wonder of Christmas alive.

Small children can write letters to Santa and post them in Santa's postbox at the Citadel.

According to Whitlock, Santa says every letter will get a reply.

"We are encouraging anyone in the area with kids to come into the Citadel, write a little letter to Santa and we will ensure that it gets there to the North Pole," says Whitlock.

The cafe is also holding its annual Pay it Forward present drive.

The philosophy of Pay it Forward is that through acts of kindness among strangers, all people foster a more caring society.

The popular community initiative asks customers to chip in a bit extra when they pay for their burgers.

The donations are directed to a range of charitable community initiatives.

"We contribute as a business, other people in the area contribute significantly, but any little bit helps," says Whitlock.

"The best thing is, it's straight from the hand to the mouth 100 per cent."