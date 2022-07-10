Gisborne couple Jason Courtis and Holly Thomas have differing art styles that complement each other.

Gisborne couple Jason Courtis and Holly Thomas have differing art styles that complement each other.

Opposites attract for Gisborne art couple Jason Courtis and Holly Thomas.

Their work is very different, with Jason's photography encouraging the viewer to think about a single image, while abstract artist Holly's pieces demand involvement and imagination.

Holly says the different styles complement each other.

"We have always made work together and asked each other for advice, how does this look, what do you think about this, can you help me with this," she says.

When it comes to telling each other they don't like a piece, Holly says they have learned to have a conversation without getting offended.

Known as RoOm, Jason's photography has been nominated in the top 10 people's choice awards at the NZ Art Show six times.

He was the winner of the people's choice award in 2018 and runner-up this year.

They moved to Gisborne from Wellington five years ago to be closer to family.

Jason uses his work to help bring awareness and create conversations.

"I work as a firefighter as my other job and we work with a lot of homeless.

"I wanted to talk about it and I didn't know how to talk about it, so I started photographing with my props," he says

To highlight homelessness he used everyday house items in his photos. Two of his winning images included a pram and a lamp.

"I'm just trying to bring homelessness into everyday people's houses in a nice way without being too confronting."

He has been a part of the Fire and Emergency Service New Zealand since 1996 and spent three years in the New Zealand Army.

He's been stationed in Palmerston North, Wellington, Tauranga, and now Gisborne.

"Every brigade is different - there are different needs depending on the city.

"So here there's a lot more emphasis on the community.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot more house fires, CPR, and suicides."

Holly works in human resources at the Gisborne District Council.

She considers herself a classic art student, spending a lot of her high school years with the Art Studio, studying art history, and photography.

Once she left high school she studied visual communication and graphic design.

Both Holly and Jason studied at The Learning Connexion, a tertiary art school in Wellington. Holly would go on to work there.

Holly's involvement with teaching continues through tutoring online students in art and creativity.

"I've just had a show up in Melbourne, which was the first time I've shown work offshore so that was a really exciting opportunity," she says.

Holly believes Gisborne is full of talented and creative people.

"We are starting to see more and more work and creativity in Gisborne through things like the sea walls around town. There are She Shed tours, and arts and gardens tours," she says

Jason wants to collaborate with other Gisborne artists.

"The art scene is amazing. We are lucky with the Māori artwork everywhere around us and it's inspiring," he says.