Local Focus: Moera Brown on Candidate Camera

Meet Tairāwhiti General Ward candidate Moera Brown.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Moera Brown's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions.

Moera Brown was born and raised on a farm in Mātāwai. She has an extensive policing background, becoming a police officer in 1979 and retiring from policing eight years ago.

Her number one priority if elected to Gisborne District Council is to create easier processes for the community's voices to be heard.

"I think it is about creating opportunities where, other than a formal submission process, the council hears the voices of the people," Brown said.

Brown believes one of Tairāwhiti's issues is that there is nothing to keep or attract youth to Gisborne and we end up like a retirement centre.

"I think our biggest issue is that we are losing so many of our rangatahi to other places and they don't come home," she said.

"Youth bring such vitality, innovation, and new ideas that they are pretty essential to how we evolve."

Brown's favourite food is pāua, she is passionate about netball, and is a staunch YNP supporter.