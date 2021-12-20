Local Focus: Masterton's award-winning park's Christmas lights growing brighter

Masterton's award-winning 130-year-old Queen Elizabeth Park is lighting up for Christmas.

Masterton's award-winning 130-year-old Queen Elizabeth Park is lighting up for Christmas.

Masterton's crown jewel is shining bright to celebrate the festive season.

The city's 130-year-old Queen Elizabeth Park, regarded as one of the best urban parks in New Zealand, is adorned with Christmas lights.

Masterton District Council community facilities and activities manager Corin Haines said Masterton residents were "immensely proud of it".

"It's fantastic to have people be able to enjoy that in the day, but also enjoy it at night during this season as well."

Designed by MJF lighting, there are about 50 per cent more lights than last year, the first time the park was lit for Christmas.

"We're seeking to do is cement Queen Elizabeth Park as one of those places of Christmas in Masterton.

"Masterton, like most cities and towns around New Zealand, has always had decorations down the street," Haines said.

"Having the lights during the festive season just adds to the specialness of the park and this time of year."

The lights will hopefully replace some of the cheer lost after Covid rained on the annual Christmas parade.

"Anyone who's grown up in New Zealand knows what they mean every year."

So the decision was made to put more resources into the Christmas lights.

"I'm really pleased with the result and I think we can build from that in future years."

The Christmas lights will remain until early January.