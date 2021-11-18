Local Focus: Māori vaccination rate in Lakes DHB jumps after Covid case announced

Community Covid cases in Rotorua have led to a surge in vaccination rates for Māori.

Community Covid cases in Rotorua have led to a surge in vaccination rates for Māori.

Vaccination centres are reporting big turnouts in the Lakes District Health Board area, with a big boost in Māori vaccinations reported.

The increase follows positive Covid cases in the community, announced on Sunday.

Rotorua GP Grace Malcolm said as of Saturday, in the Lakes District, 6500 Māori were yet to receive their first dose.

By Tuesday about 5100 were yet to receive their first dose, a 21.5 per cent drop, "so that's quite a big move".

Malcolm said fear, because of misinformation, was a leading cause of vaccine hesitancy among Māori.

"Unfortunately a lot of our people have had the opportunity to look online and to see what is being said.

"Even for someone like me - I understand science, I have a medical background - and even if I look online and look at some of the things that people are able to view, it is quite frightening."

Among those receiving their first dose was 18-year-old Chester Tahu-Poata.

"I'm working In the forestry and hence why I came into get one, for work reasons," he said.

Malcolm wants people to know vaccination is vital.

"Vaccination and only vaccination is the only thing that will stop you getting the Covid virus.

"People are frightened of it, but truly, to get the Covid virus is worse."

Malcolm said 90 per cent of people would not have any problems with the vaccine.

"They might have a bit of a sore arm, they might be tired, they might be headachey.

"That might last for a few days, but for most people those symptoms will go away.

"For some people who have medical problems, they might have a few difficulties. That's because their immune system is compromised already and they are trying to develop their response to fight off the Covid virus.

"So it might be a little more difficult, but they will still come through," she said.