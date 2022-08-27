Local Focus: Lew Findlay on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Lew Findlay's views on the city's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Three Waters is the biggest issue facing Palmerston North residents according to city council candidate Lew Findlay.

"I think we should keep our assets to be honest," he said.

"There are assets, like our dam, which we've built over years and ratepayers have paid for it, why give it to the government who could sell it off?"

Increasing rates in the face of a cost of living crisis was another issue that Findlay said needed immediate attention in the next term.

"My rates have gone up 30 per cent this year - superannuants cannot afford that.

"We've got to find another way (other) than land value rates and it's got to be done this term," he said.

Voting begins on Friday, September 16 through to Saturday, October 8.