Local Focus: Kaituna Mole getting a facelift

Upgrade of popular Maketū fishing spot begins.

The Kaituna Mole has been a popular fishing spot for locals since it was created in the 1950s.

But after half a century of erosion and decay, the time has come for a much-needed facelift.

"We're carrying out major maintenance on the Kaituna Mole structure which involves putting in a new sheet pile skin facing around the structure and we'll be putting on a new concrete deck to finish up and tie the structure together," Brad Harburn, environmental engineer for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council said.

"It's a high use point for the local community, mostly anglers and local fishermen. There's also the fact that it holds the Cut in place, which is the navigable channel for the Coastguard and local boaties."

The project has a budget of $1.9 million with $1.43m of that coming from central government's Resilient River Communities Projects fund.

The original Kaituna Cut was put through in about 1957 with the original sheet pile structure following in around 1960.

"The structure's undergone no major maintenance since then," Harburn said.

"Some minor maintenance was done in 2003 but this is the first major maintenance works to make it structurally sound again and fit for purpose."

Feedback from anglers is positive, with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council saying it will be worth the wait.

"There are some concerns about having the Mole closed for the duration of the upgrade," said Harburn. "But we hope that people are understanding of what the final product we're trying to deliver is."

Tauranga resident Shane Adams said, "I come out here fishing now and again.

"It's good to see the council doing this up as quite a few people use it. It's good seeing families come out here and go fishing. It's pretty popular with people coming from out of town but everybody's heard of it so upgrading it will only help out the area."

Errol Maurice, also from Tauranga, is enthusiastic about the Mole.

"It should be fantastic when it gets going. I just hope everyone can use it in a peaceful way."

Tauranga resident Pamela Adams said the upgrade was good news.

"It was a bit outdated, old. I don't think it was falling down … just old. Good fishing."

All going well, the new structure will be ready to welcome back locals in early December.

