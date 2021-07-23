Local Focus: Aliens invade Bay of Plenty youth theatre

A group of youngsters produce their own theatrical play. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

A group of young actors from the Bay of Plenty have written, created and performed their own theatrical play.

In the play, aliens invaded New Zealand to steal the water but the humans won them over with kindness.

"We thought it would be really fun and it kind of incorporated a couple of the kids' ideas at the same time," Bay of Plenty Actors Studio head coach Aaron Mayers said.

"Then with the kids we came up with all the different characters. We needed to come up with 14 characters that could be in a show and then the show pretty much wrote itself."

Scarlett Waterhouse, 10, plays the important role of news journalist.

"It's a really good experience," she said. "Being able to know all the things that go into making a play and getting to do all of them, so, you know how to do it."

Joining her on stage was her side-kick Anamae.

"It's very fun being other characters and acting in general."

Tanya Horo is the founder of the Bay of Plenty Actors Studio.

"At this age, it's more about experimenting and being able to use their imagination in a really safe environment where they know they're going to be supported," she said. "It's being as adventurous and courageous as possible because performing arts, the

idea behind performing arts is allowing us to be as imaginative as we can in a safe environment."

The show was performed in front of friends and whānau and received a standing ovation.

