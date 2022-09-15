Local Focus: Josh Wharehinga on Candidate Camera

Gisborne Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga seeking a fourth term.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Josh Wharehinga's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quickfire questions.

Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga is throwing his hat in the ring again to continue into a fourth term on the Gisborne District Council.

"I am really keen to be back in for another term. I love this region. It's hard mahi but I love doing the hard mahi on behalf of us"

If re-elected, transport networks and climate change would be a priority.

"When I am talking about transport networks I'm not just talking about roads, I'm talking about rail infrastructure that connects us to Wairoa, up the coast, and Ōpōtiki."

On a personal note he revealed that he has become a boxing judge, and if he was to write a book it would be "some kind of anime, futuristic, kind of cyberpunk deal, in regards to the Māori Battalion."