Local Focus: Josh Chandulal-Mackay on Candidate Camera

Meet Josh Chandulal-Mackay, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Chandulal-Mackay's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Josh Chandulal-Mackay is concerned that Three Waters reform will hinder council's ability to "make decisions locally around responding to growth" and its impact on Māori self-determination over water as a taonga.

Chandulal-Mackay, who is a Labour Party supporter, says the nature of local government is that no single issue should be seen as a priority.

He says councillors "are charged with governing the entire city, the entire district - and that means a lot of issues are going to need to be paid attention to".

Having said that, housing is "a big one" for Chandulal-Mackay who believes the council should be focused on intensification.

He said council should look at "encouraging subdivision but also looking at the areas that we can expand into to provide for the increased housing that we need".

The council candidate's favourite wine is Pepperjack Shiraz, and he believes Dumbledore is a stronger wizard than Gandalf. A bold choice.