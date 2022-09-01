Local Focus: Jordan Walker on Candidate Camera

Meet Jordan Walker candidate for Tairāwhiti general ward Gisborne District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Jordan Walker's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Social anthropologist Jordan Walker works for Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival as a line producer and is running for the Tairāwhiti general ward to give youth and those from lower-decile areas a voice at the council table.

Walker is the first non-binary/trans local body election candidate in Tairāwhiti.

"I think the council should represent the community and our community is very diverse," they said.

If elected, Walker would push for an updated arts policy.

"I know that wellbeing is the most important thing. The arts improve people's wellbeing.

"So if we had a stronger arts policy, particularly aimed at people in low-decile areas, and school-aged kids, it would create opportunities and benefit their wellbeing,"

See more of Walker's answers in this Local Focus video.

And when asked what their secret talent is, Walker admitted it is singing.