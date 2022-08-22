Local Focus: Dennis Pennefather on Candidate Camera

Meet Dennis Pennefather Candidate for Tairāwhiti General Ward, Gisborne District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Dennis Pennefather's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Gisborne District Council candidate Dennis Pennefather is all about working for the community, with his 26 years of policing experience and 16 years working for Community Trust as a senior caregiver for the disabled. He is well versed in coming up with practical and fair solutions to community issues.

Dennis is passionate about addressing the housing crisis in Te Tairāwhiti and making sure the community voice is heard.

And on the vitally unimportant question of whether he prefers summer or winter, Pennefather chose spring.

"Everything is renewing and I'm really into gardening and plants and I even do a little bit of experimental horticultural crossing of varieties, that sort of thing, mainly flowers," he said.