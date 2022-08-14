Local Focus: DC Harding on Candidate Camera

Meet DC Harding who is running for Whanganui District Council.

When pressed during quickfire questions, DC Harding said people should not pay for food, and reckoned universal health care for dogs isn't such a bad idea.

Harding also suggested access to water is a human right, and we should invest in more infrastructure.

"I like the idea of the Three Waters, meaning that the infrastructure comes together and still owned by the council who owns that actual infrastructure, but is supported by other values and ideas that can ensure that everyone has clean drinking water."

Harding believes the community should be more involved with the council, and if he is elected he "would love to see evidence and document that the community's voice was heard first, before any other policy is created."

See all of DC Harding's answers in this Local Focus video.