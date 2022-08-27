Local Focus: Daphne Geisler on Candidate Camera

Mayoral candidate Daphne Geisler discusses South Wairarapa's issues on candidate camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Daphne Geisler's views on the South Wairarapa's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

Mayoral candidate Daphne Geisler is optimistic that radical change is on the cards for South Wairarapa District Council.

"We're at a point where change is going to happen, radical change, and I want to be a part of it and help this community make the most of it," she said.

"A lot of our problems stem from the fact that we've had a power and control mentality, rather than a collaborative, communicative, partnership approach to our problems."

Geisler says SWDC is routinely neglectful in its responsiveness, and suggests ways to combat perceived communication issues by "walking the talk" and hosting meetings within the community.

"We can save a lot of time and be a lot more efficient if we communicate up front on lots of information," she said.

Geisler is encouraging everyone to make sure they are registered to vote and chat with candidates.

"We've got a fabulous range of people. I'm really happy to say there's a lot of younger people standing. There's a lot more diverse people standing."