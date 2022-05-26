Local Focus: Cameron Luxton on Candidate Camera

ACT's Tauranga by-election candidate wants to take the politics out of infrastructure.

ACT candidate Cameron Luxton says main priorities are Tauranga's infrastructure and keeping city residents moving.

In this Local Focus video interview, the Tauranga byelection candidate says Tauranga has "a massive problem with infrastructure".

"We've got a port which is important to the entire central North Island, yet we're going to lose consent of the people of Tauranga to actually operate this port here if we don't get some infrastructure under control."

ACT policies would address this by creating a national building agency that would "take the politics out of infrastructure".

"We wouldn't be promising a road every election to be only broken by the next government.



"We'd create an independent body that would identify important pieces of infrastructure that are needed in the entire country and fund them accordingly."

In the 2020 general election Luxton came fourth behind National's Simon Bridges, Labour's Jan Tinetti, and the Green Party which decided not to run in this byelection.

Tauranga residents will get to vote for a new member of parliament on June 18, after the resignation of Bridges.

Watch the video for all of Luxton's responses.