Featherston Dog Park Group hosted their third run of Dogs'n'Togs, and it was paw-some.

About 50 canines enjoyed Dogs'n'Togs at Featherston Pool.

Featherston Dog Park Group volunteer Jack Sheppard said it was the third year for the event.

"Every year, the week after the pool closes for the season, all of the bleach evaporates and dilutes and then we get the dogs in for one last hurrah for the summer and we call it Dogs'n'Togs," he said.

One entrant was an especially good boy, following health and safety guidelines by kitting himself out with an orange life jacket.

"I really feel like it's Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy," Sheppard said.

"There's long, short, fat, skinny, furry ones - I just like seeing all the variety and all the happy dogs here."

Featherston Dog Park group fitness and dog committee chair Heather Murphy said Dogs'n'Togs was a great way to bring dogs and their human friends together.

"Dogs got to run free, have a good laugh, and jump in the pool if they wanted to," she said.

"They're just having such a good time, they're all just really friendly and having a happy fun day.

"It's not often you can get dogs and pools unless you have one at home, which is a bit of a rarity."

South Wairarapa District Council's Animal Services attended, along with local dog trainers, and sponsors contributed to goodie bags and spot prizes.

Prizes were given to the hottest, happiest, bravest, and highest-jumping dogs.

Sponsors included Doggytreats, All Ears Dog Training, Eezapet, Dogs101NZ, Images Dog Training, Newflands and Beloved Pet Furniture.

The event raised about $275 through koha.

Murphy said funds would go towards tunnels, ramps, toadstool jumps, and beams for the dog park, to enrich the environment for the dogs.

"We put [them] in there just so that the owner can train the dogs at the same time, the dogs are listening to their owners, and it's just a great way of soft training your dog at a dog park and getting them to listen to you."