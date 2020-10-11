Local Focus: Business or the environment – what's more important?

How business impacts the environment is a popular topic among scientists, but what do our local candidates think?

In this Local Focus video, Labour candidate Angie Warren-Clarke comes out in favour of the environment, saying New Zealand's clean, green image plays an important part in how we're seen to the world.

"It's really important that we don't squander it for our future generations."

National's Todd Muller favours business over the environment, plumping for jobs first.

"Over time you want to be able to apply the best of technology and innovation to be able to move to less carbon intensive solutions for your business."

Meanwhile NZ First candidate Tricia Lawrence said at the moment, it's all about jobs.

"Our focus is to keep people in jobs, so it's about trying to find that even balance."

Also standing in the Bay of Plenty electorate:

• Pete Huggins for the Greens

• Bruce Carley for Act

• Christopher Coker for Legalise Cannabis

• Angela Moncur for Advance NZ

• Margaret Colmore for New Conservative

• Sharon Devery for ONE

• Chris Jenkins The Opportunities Party

Made with funding from