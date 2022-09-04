Local Focus: Andy Cranston on Candidate Camera

Andy Cranston shares why he is running again for Gisborne District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Cranston's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Andy Cranston has been on the Gisborne District Council since 2007. Originally from Waikato, his connection to Tairāwhiti is through his wife Sue, who is from Manutuke.

"I have had an incredible work career because it has been so multifaceted. I started in agriculture and have been a labourer, manufacturer, retailer, financial consultant, and in governance. I think that is what I can bring to the table."

Cranston believes that experience will be vital with seven incumbent councillors not standing again, bringing big changes to the council.

"With the changes we have in front of us and the complexities we have in front of us, it's very important to retain some experience and mentor the next lot coming through."