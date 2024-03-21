The man accused of a deadly arson attack at Wellington hostel Loafers Lodge in May has pleaded not guilty and will probably rely on a defence of insanity.

The man, who has interim name suppression for reasons that cannot yet be published, appeared by audio-visual link in the High Court at Wellington this morning.

A drone surveys damage and risk of collapse at Wellington's Loafers Lodge after a fire in May. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His lawyer, Louise Sziranyi, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf on five charges of murder and two of arson.

“There is an indication that a defence of insanity will be relied upon,” she told Justice Andru Isac.

The matter has been remanded to a case review hearing in May.

The defendant is accused of setting fire to a couch on the third floor of the Adelaide Rd hostel. That fire is understood to have happened shortly before the second blaze, which claimed the lives of five victims.

The victims were Kenneth Barnard, 67, Liam James Hockings, 50, Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, Melvin Joseph Parun, 68, and Michael Wahrlich, 67, known by many as Mike the Juggler.

The scene of the fatal fire at Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington, in the days following the blaze. Photo / George Heard

The victims were found in the burned husk of the building in the days after the fire, as police carried out a methodical and painstaking scene examination, hampered by heavy debris and building instability.

The fire started about 12.30am on Tuesday, May 16. Police spent nearly two weeks tracking down 99 unaccounted-for people who may or may not have been living in the building at the time.

Who were the victims?

Peter Glenn O'Sullivan, 64, died in the Loafers Lodge fire on May 16 in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

A statement released by police on behalf of the Hockings family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this time.”

Liam Hockings’ sister is BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, and he had met now-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his time at university, with the pair joining other activists to rally against the privatisation of education in 1997.

Liam James Hockings, 50, who died in the fire, is the brother of BBC presenter Lucy Hockings. Photo / Supplied

Kenneth Barnard’s family described him as caring and kind.

“Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up,” the family statement said.

“His nephews and nieces adored him.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

“Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you.”

The family of Kenneth Barnard, 67, say he was kind and caring. Photo / Supplied

Wellington’s legal community also shared memories of Melvin Parun, recalling him as a kind and eccentric criminal lawyer who was passionate about his work.

Parun left the country after a failed legal challenge against the Court of Appeal practice in the early 2000s of allowing High Court judges to temporarily sit on Court of Appeal cases.

Prominent human rights lawyer Tony Ellis described the case as “the beginning of the downfall of Mel”.

Most of Parun’s colleagues lost touch with him after he moved to Australia and had not realised he had moved back to New Zealand and was living in Loafers Lodge.

Melvin Parun was one of the five people who died in the Loafers Lodge fire. Photo / Supplied

About 400 people also attended Michael Wahrlich’s funeral online and in person.

Mourners from all walks of life trickled into the Newtown funeral home hosting the memorial — buskers, police, social workers, government bureaucrats, gang members — and the mayor.

Margaret Wahrlich, one of Mike’s four siblings, said the 67-year-old began juggling as a child, using oranges and lemons from the kitchen.

Michael Wahrlich, known in Wellington as Mike the Juggler. Photo / Supplied

Her brother was a caring person, she said, who would be grieving for the other fire victims if he had survived.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims of the fire ... condolences to their friends and family,” she said.

A tribute page by the Wilson Funeral Home said Wahrlich was a well-known Wellington street entertainer who brought joy to the lives of many people.

“He will be sadly missed by all the people who were lifted by his happy, laughing personality and were provided entertainment as they passed by him.”

