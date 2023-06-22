The man accused of killing five people in the Loafers Lodge fire last month will keep name suppression for at least another two months.

He has also had a possible jury trial date set for August next year.

The 48-year-old’s case was called in the Wellington High Court this morning, with the defendant absent.

His appearance was excused, Justice Christine Grice said.

For reasons that have been suppressed to preserve his fair trial rights, the man was granted continued interim name suppression until mid-August.

Further reports are needed for the court to properly assess the man’s need for suppression, and other matters in his case.

In the meantime, he is remanded in custody.

The man earlier appeared in court on two counts of arson, including a charge of setting fire to a couch on the third floor of the Adelaide Rd hostel. That fire is understood to have happened shortly before the second blaze, which claimed five victims.

The victims were Kenneth Barnard, 67; Liam James Hockings, 50; Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64; Melvin Joseph Parun, 68; and Michael Wahrlich, 67 known by many as Mike the Juggler.

The victims were found in the burned husk of the building in the days after the fire, as police carried out a methodical and painstaking scene examination, hampered by heavy debris and building instability.

The fire started about 12.30am on Tuesday, May 16. Police spent nearly two weeks tracking down 99 unaccounted-for people who may or may not have been living in the building at the time.

A mayoral relief fund set up after the fire has raised $346,000 to help those who have been affected.

The Wellington City Mission reported last week $71,300 has been distributed: $47,500 in cash, $2723 has gone towards accommodation, $2390 has been spent on medical and dental services, $2587 on whiteware, and $11,198 on flights for whānau.

Who were the victims of the Loafers Lodge blaze?

Peter Glenn O'Sullivan, 64, was a victim who died in the Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington. Photo / Supplied

A statement released by police on behalf of the Hockings family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this time.”

Liam Hockings’ sister is BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, and he had met now-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his time at university, with the pair joining other activists to rally against the privatisation of education in 1997.

Liam James Hockings, 50, died in the fire. Photo / Supplied

Kenneth Barnard’s family described the family member as caring and kind.

“Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up,” the family statement said.

“His nephews and nieces adored him.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

“Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you.”

Kenneth Barnard was 67. Photo / Supplied

Wellington’s legal community also shared memories of Melvin Parun, recalling him as a kind and eccentric criminal lawyer, who was passionate about his work.

Parun left the country after a failed legal challenge against the Court of Appeal practice in the early 2000s of allowing High Court judges to temporarily sit on Court of Appeal cases.

Prominent human rights lawyer Tony Ellis described the case as “the beginning of the downfall of Mel”.

Most of Parun’s colleagues lost touch with him after he moved to Australia and had not realised he had moved back to New Zealand and was living in Loafers Lodge.

Melvin Joseph Parun is one of the five people confirmed to have died in the Loafers Lodge fire in Newtown, Wellington on May 16, 2023. Photo / Supplied

About 400 people also attended Michael Wahrlich’s funeral online and in-person.

Mourners from all walks of life trickled into the Newtown funeral home hosting the memorial - buskers, police, social workers, government bureaucrats, gang members - and the mayor.

Margaret Wahrlich, one of Mike’s four siblings, said the 67-year-old began juggling as a child, using oranges and lemons from the kitchen.

Michael Wahrlich, known in Wellington as Mike the Juggler. Photo / Supplied

Her brother was a caring person, she said, who would be grieving for the other fire victims if he had survived.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims of the fire ... condolences to their friends and family,” she said.

A tribute page by the Wilson Funeral Home said Wahrlich was a well-known Wellington street entertainer who brought joy to the lives of many people.

“He will be sadly missed by all the people who were lifted by his happy, laughing personality and were provided entertainment as they passed by him.”

