Wellington investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Timothy Leitch said the three people who have been charged will appear in the Wellington District Court later today.

“Police have spoken to a third man and expect to also charge him with manslaughter in the coming days,” Leitch said in a statement.

“A dedicated team at police has been working since the tragedy to establish if the state of the building and the management and compliance of its fire safety systems contributed to the fatal outcome.

“The people we have charged today were involved with the management and operation of the building,” he said.

The family of victim Liam Hockings have released a statement, saying they are still coming to terms with his death.

“He would have turned 53 just a few days ago. Liam was much loved – an intelligent, caring, and unforgettable character," the statement said.

Five people died in the Loafers Lodge fire. They were Mike Wahrlich, Liam Hockings, Peter O'Sullivan, Melvin Parun and Kenneth Barnard.

“His absence has left a huge void in our lives and in the wider Newtown community that knew and cherished him.

“While nothing can bring the victims back, we support this step toward accountability.”

The tragedy highlighted serious concerns about the safety and conditions of some accommodation, particularly for vulnerable people in the community who were often housing in such buildings, the family said.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to live – regardless of their circumstances – and we urge all those who own, operate, or manage buildings to take their responsibilities seriously.

Buildings must be safe, compliant, well maintained. Lives literally depend on it.“

The family also acknowledged the “tremendous professionalism, integrity and compassion shown by the New Zealand Police and the investigative team”.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the other victims who are grieving alongside us.

“We hope that, through this process, Liam’s death will not have been in vain, and that it may lead to real, lasting change that protects others in the future, so that no other family has to endure what we have.”

The fire broke out shortly after midnight. Photo / Angelia Zhang

Police, Fire and Emergency and the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment are reminding anyone who owns or manages a building, particularly buildings with sleeping accommodation, of their responsibility to ensure those who occupy their premises are protected from fire.

• Have necessary evacuation procedures in place, and an approved evacuation scheme if you have a “relevant building” under legislation.

• Maintain escape routes for your building.

• Make sure you understand the maintenance requirements for the specified systems outlined in your building’s compliance schedule as required under the Building Act 2004, particularly those relating to the building emergency warning system or fire alarm.

• Make sure you meet your fire safety obligations under the Residential Tenancies Act 1986.

“The loss of life and injuries experienced during this fire were preventable, and police would like to acknowledge the long-term impact on those who lost loved ones, the residents who lost their friends, their home and treasured personal property, as well as the many others that have been affected by the far-reaching and devastating event,” Leitch said.

Police and fire investigators on the top level of Loafers Lodge as they search the site of the deadly fire. Photo / George Heard

The fire on Adelaide Rd broke out about 12.30am on May 16, 2023. Residents in the boarding house spilled out onto the street, some barefoot and in pyjamas, as flames leapt from an upper level of the four-storey building.

“They were licking out of those windows, double the height and all the way up to the roof,” said resident Simon Hanify at the time.

By 4am Hanify said fire crews had pumped so much water into the building it was “cascading” out of the windows – but the fire continued to burn. At the height of the blaze, 90 firefighters were working to bring it under control.

Witness Sunnie Chan and his family woke about 1am, roused by the noise and yelling.

“We opened the curtain and it was a full blaze like daylight. The fire was at the top floor, there were two fires on each end, one I could see was at the Basin Reserve side.”

By the time morning arrived, Wellington residents were being warned to keep their windows closed due to the risk of asbestos travelling on the breeze. Traffic was gridlocked in parts of the city as the emergency closed down a main route through the busy suburb of Newtown.

Some residents were taken to hospital while others were ushered to an evacuation centre.

In the aftermath, police spent two weeks making sure everyone who lived in the hostel was accounted for. There were 99 people known to be residents at the time of the fire.

A methodical search of the building in the days following, hampered by heavy debris and building instability, revealed five bodies in the charred ruins of the hostel.

Police would later determine an alleged arsonist had set two fires in the hostel - one of which did not develop into a full blaze.

Who are the victims?

Peter Glenn O'Sullivan, 64, was killed in the fire.

The victims were Kenneth Barnard, 67, Liam James Hockings, 50, Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, Melvin Joseph Parun, 68, and Michael Wahrlich, 67, known by many as Mike the Juggler.

A statement released by police on behalf of the Hockings family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this time.”

Liam Hockings’ sister is BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, and he had met now-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his time at university, with the pair joining other activists to rally against the privatisation of education in 1997.

Liam James Hockings, 50.

Kenneth Barnard’s family described him as caring and kind.

“Kenneth was our brother, he was a funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up,” the family statement said.

“His nephews and nieces adored him.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

“Rest in peace dear brother, we will really miss you.”

Melvin Joseph Parun was a Wellington lawyer.

Wellington’s legal community also shared memories of Melvin Parun, recalling him as a kind and eccentric criminal lawyer who was passionate about his work.

Parun left the country after a failed legal challenge against the Court of Appeal practice in the early 2000s of allowing High Court judges to temporarily sit on Court of Appeal cases.

Prominent human rights lawyer Tony Ellis described the case as “the beginning of the downfall of Mel”.

Most of Parun’s colleagues lost touch with him after he moved to Australia and had not realised he had moved back to New Zealand and was living in Loafers Lodge.

Michael Wahrlich, known in Wellington as Mike the Juggler.

About 400 people also attended Michael Wahrlich’s funeral online and in person.

Mourners from all walks of life trickled into the Newtown funeral home hosting the memorial - buskers, police, social workers, government bureaucrats, gang members - and the mayor.

Margaret Wahrlich, one of Mike’s four siblings, said the 67-year-old began juggling as a child, using oranges and lemons from the kitchen.

Her brother was a caring person, she said, who would be grieving for the other fire victims if he had survived.

“Our hearts go out to all the victims of the fire . . . condolences to their friends and family,” she said.

A tribute page by the Wilson Funeral Home said Wahrlich was a well-known Wellington street entertainer who brought joy to the lives of many people.

“He will be sadly missed by all the people who were lifted by his happy, laughing personality and were provided entertainment as they passed by him.”