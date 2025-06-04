Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Loafers Lodge hostel fire: Three new manslaughter charges laid two years on from fatal blaze

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

A brief timeline of the key events during the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

Three people have been charged with manslaughter over the devastating Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Wellington, which killed five people in mid-2023.

A murder trial for the man accused of lighting the fatal fire is scheduled for later this year, but police have now laid charges against two men, 75

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand