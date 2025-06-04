The family of victim Liam Hockings have released a statement, saying they are still coming to terms with his death.
“He would have turned 53 just a few days ago. Liam was much loved – an intelligent, caring, and unforgettable character," the statement said.
“His absence has left a huge void in our lives and in the wider Newtown community that knew and cherished him.
“While nothing can bring the victims back, we support this step toward accountability.”
The tragedy highlighted serious concerns about the safety and conditions of some accommodation, particularly for vulnerable people in the community who were often housing in such buildings, the family said.
“Everyone deserves a safe place to live – regardless of their circumstances – and we urge all those who own, operate, or manage buildings to take their responsibilities seriously.
Buildings must be safe, compliant, well maintained. Lives literally depend on it.“
The family also acknowledged the “tremendous professionalism, integrity and compassion shown by the New Zealand Police and the investigative team”.
“Our hearts go out to the families of the other victims who are grieving alongside us.
“We hope that, through this process, Liam’s death will not have been in vain, and that it may lead to real, lasting change that protects others in the future, so that no other family has to endure what we have.”
Police, Fire and Emergency and the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment are reminding anyone who owns or manages a building, particularly buildings with sleeping accommodation, of their responsibility to ensure those who occupy their premises are protected from fire.
• Have necessary evacuation procedures in place, and an approved evacuation scheme if you have a “relevant building” under legislation.
• Maintain escape routes for your building.
• Make sure you understand the maintenance requirements for the specified systems outlined in your building’s compliance schedule as required under the Building Act 2004, particularly those relating to the building emergency warning system or fire alarm.
• Make sure you meet your fire safety obligations under the Residential Tenancies Act 1986.
“The loss of life and injuries experienced during this fire were preventable, and police would like to acknowledge the long-term impact on those who lost loved ones, the residents who lost their friends, their home and treasured personal property, as well as the many others that have been affected by the far-reaching and devastating event,” Leitch said.
By 4am Hanify said fire crews had pumped so much water into the building it was “cascading” out of the windows – but the fire continued to burn. At the height of the blaze, 90 firefighters were working to bring it under control.
Witness Sunnie Chan and his family woke about 1am, roused by the noise and yelling.
“We opened the curtain and it was a full blaze like daylight. The fire was at the top floor, there were two fires on each end, one I could see was at the Basin Reserve side.”
By the time morning arrived, Wellington residents were being warned to keep their windows closed due to the risk of asbestos travelling on the breeze. Traffic was gridlocked in parts of the city as the emergency closed down a main route through the busy suburb of Newtown.
Liam Hockings’ sister is BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, and he had met now-Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his time at university, with the pair joining other activists to rally against the privatisation of education in 1997.