A witness at the time said fire crews had pumped so much water into the building it was “cascading” out of the windows – but the fire continued to burn. At the height of the blaze, 90 firefighters were working to bring it under control.
His trial before Justice Peter Churchman in the High Court at Wellington is set down for up to five weeks.
In June this year, police also announced charges of manslaughter for four people involved in building management and operating the fire safety system of the hostel.
The four people facing manslaughter charges are a 70-year-old woman and three men, aged 75, 58, and 72. That case will run separately from the murder trial at a later date.
Who are the victims?
The victims were Kenneth Barnard, 67, Liam James Hockings, 50, Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, Melvin Joseph Parun, 68, and Michael Wahrlich, 67, known by many as Mike the Juggler.
A statement released by police on behalf of the Hockings family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness at this time.”
Liam Hockings’ sister is BBC presenter Lucy Hockings, and he had met former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his time at university, with the pair joining other activists to rally against the privatisation of education in 1997.