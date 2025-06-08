The man appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning and was remanded to reappear in the high court next month.

The four people facing manslaughter charges are a 70-year-old woman and three men, aged 75, 58, and 72.

Five people died in the Loafers Lodge fire. They were Mike Wahrlich, Liam Hockings, Peter O'Sullivan, Melvin Parun and Kenneth Barnard.

The charges relate to the defendants’ management and operation of the building, with police alleging they were responsible for aspects of the building’s fire safety system.

The fire on Adelaide Rd broke out about 12.30am on May 16, 2023.

The family of one of the victims has supported the step, saying everybody deserved a safe place to live, and that they hoped this process meant their loved one would not have died in vain.

The family of victim Liam Hockings released a statement last week, saying they are still coming to terms with his death.

“He would have turned 53 just a few days ago. Liam was much loved – an intelligent, caring, and unforgettable character," the statement said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight. Photo / Angelia Zhang

“His absence has left a huge void in our lives and in the wider Newtown community that knew and cherished him.

“While nothing can bring the victims back, we support this step toward accountability.”

The tragedy highlighted serious concerns about the safety and conditions of some accommodation, particularly for vulnerable people in the community who were often housed in such buildings, the family said.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to live – regardless of their circumstances – and we urge all those who own, operate, or manage buildings to take their responsibilities seriously.

“Buildings must be safe, compliant, well maintained. Lives literally depend on it.

“We hope that, through this process, Liam’s death will not have been in vain, and that it may lead to real, lasting change that protects others in the future, so that no other family has to endure what we have.”