Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Loafers Lodge hostel fire: Fourth person charged with manslaughter

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A brief timeline of the key events during the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

A fourth person has been charged with manslaughter for the deaths of five people in the Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Wellington.

The blaze, which happened two years ago, was allegedly caused by arson. A man is due to go on trial later this year for murder.

Police last week

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand