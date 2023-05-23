A brief timeline of the key events during the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington. Video / NZ Herald

An open funeral will be held for Mike the Juggler – an iconic and “always smiling” Wellington character who died in the Loafers Lodge fire.

Mike Wahrlich, 67, was one of the five confirmed victims killed in the blaze last week.

Police have released the names of two other victims- they were Melvin Joseph Parun, 68, and Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64.

A tribute page by the Wilson Funeral Home said Wahrlich was a well-known Wellington street entertainer who brought joy to the lives of many people.

“He will be sadly missed by all the people who were lifted by his happy, laughing personality and were provided entertainment as they passed by him.”

Details of the funeral have been made publicly available for those who wish to attend.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Rd, Newtown on Friday at 11am, followed by a private cremation.

The service will also be live-streamed.

Wahrlich was known to many as ‘Mike the Juggler’, as he was often found juggling on the street with a big smile on his face. Throughout the years, he was stationed on Cuba St, Manners Mall and most recently down the south end of Lambton Quay.

The funeral home asked that any messages to the family be left in Wahrlich’s online tribute book.

One person who has left a tribute said it would be hard not seeing Wahrlich at one of his usual spots outside Westpac Bank.

“I remember Mike in Wellington juggling as I used to walk by and always with a smile on his face and I used to say good morning and how is your day going.

“Going to miss you bud. RIP - fly high and always look down your family and friends of Wellington City.”

Flowers have been laid outside Mike Wahrlich's usual spot on Lambton Quay. Photo / Kieran Wolfe

Yesterday, someone had lain flowers outside the Westpac Bank, and another person had left three oranges arranged to look like juggling balls in tribute to Wahrlich.

Another tribute in the online book said Wahrlich was one of the first performers they saw on the streets of Wellington when their family moved to the city four years ago.

“We thoroughly enjoyed your passion and smile, and my children would always comment about this.

“We are sad that you had to endure what you had in the last couple of years. Just know that you touched not just people in Wellington, but every single tourist or visitor that set foot in Wellington that saw you.”

Another person said they found themselves quite upset on hearing about Wahrlich’s untimely death.

“While I live in the South Island, I am regularly in Wellington and always made a point of talking with him whenever I met him on Lambton Quay.

“His beaming smile, unwavering positive demeanour were always a treat; but I particularly enjoyed the gem, some throw-away line he would always share with his unique take on life.

Wahrlich was a real gentleman, they said.

Warlich was discharged from hospital late in 2022 after a serious assault in Loafers Lodge. The attack was bad enough that he remained in hospital for several weeks.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to the attack. He was remanded in custody.