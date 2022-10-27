The man was sentenced at Christchurch District Court. Photo / NZME

A Christchurch man who targeted teenage girls as young as 14 for sex - getting one intoxicated on nitrous oxide and booze and persisting until she gave in to his advances - has been jailed.

Tyler Morgan McLean, 23, was jailed for more than two years after being convicted on three charges of sexual conduct with a young person under 16.

McLean was aged between 18 and 22 when he met his teenage victims - two through social media - and, knowing they were underage, coerced them into sex.

He told one girl he thought it “hot” that she was “only 14″ when he started to sexually abuse her.

He joked with another victim “I even have to read you bedtime stories, that’s how young you are”.

McLean appeared in the Christchurch District Court on October 11 for sentencing before Judge Mark Callaghan.

His victims were present to see him jailed for his criminal offending, supported by family and police who investigated McLean.





The Herald can reveal that McLean met the first victim in early 2018 through Instagram.

She disclosed that she was 14 and McLean lied about this age, claiming to be 17 when he was in fact about to turn 19.

The victim agreed to meet McLean and he picked her up and drove her to his home where they had sex.

On the day McLean said it was “hot” that she was only 14 and later told her “don’t tell anyone”.

He convinced the girl to have sex with him at least 30 times.

He met the second victim in January 2021 via Facebook.

She was 15 and McLean was 21 though he told her he was 20.

He said he thought he was “a bit old for her” but still went on to sexually abuse her.

On one occasion the pair were at a house and McLean noticed children’s books on a shelf.

He said to the victim: “look, I even have to read you bedtime stories. That’s how young you are.”

On one occasion the second victim was filmed performing a sexual act on McLean.

In March 2022, McLean met his last victim at her own home.

When they first spoke she told him she was just 14.

He was 22 at the time.

About a week later she left her house to find McLean sitting outside a nearby property.

He offered to take her for a drive and once she was in the car he asked her to have sex.

The teenager refused.

McLean then purchased alcohol and nitrous oxide from shops along Ferry Rd as he drove her to his home.

Tyler Morgan McLean was jailed for sex offending against a number of Christchurch teens. Photo / Criminal law

The pair consumed the booze and inhaled the laughing gas and McLean asked again if the girl would have sex with him.

“She refused again, telling him that it was all messed up because he was 22 and she was only 14,” court documents state.

“[McLean] replied ‘no, just do not tell anyone’, inferring that it would be alright.

“The [victim] continued to drink and became more intoxicated and she says that she was having difficulty controlling what she was doing and saying.

“[McLean] persisted in asking her to have sex with him.”

The victim later told police “Tyler just kept asking and I ended up saying yes”.

The girl fell asleep but woke later to find McLean had “initiated sexual contact with her” again.

He had intercourse with her.

A short time later she woke again to find McLean performing a sexual act on her.

He engaged in intercourse a second time.

The girl slept at McLean’s house and the next morning he drove her home.

After she reported the abuse to police McLean admitted what had happened but said it was “consensual”.

The legal age for any person of any gender or sexual orientation to give consent in New Zealand is 16.

McLean’s victims were in court when he was sentenced.

The most recent victim stood by her grandmother as she read a victim impact statement, outlining the ongoing effects on the teenager as a result of McLean’s offending.

“Tyler McLean used alcohol and drugs to manipulate and coerce her into a position of powerlessness - to his own end,” said the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

“Since that dreadful night [my granddaughter] has been robbed of her confidence, her lust for life, her ability to trust, her joy, her empathy for others.”

She said the teenager was “regularly fearful”, depressed, emotional and angry.

Her relationships were strained and she was “so disengaged”.

“She is unable and unwilling to be loved,” the grandmother told the court.

The teenager was “regularly” sent home from school for being disruptive and was “entirely consumed with her own shame and pain”.

“She is not my usual loving, hugging girl,” her grandmother said.

“She repels from hugs… I am constantly concerned about the long terms effects she will suffer for the rest of her life.”

Life for the victim and her family had been “equally shattered”.

She asked Judge Callaghan to show “no leniency” towards McLean, saying: “the girls received none”.

“The idea of him circulating in our community in the future brings [us] much angst,” she finished.

One of the teenage victims has been angry and depressed since McLean abused her. Photo / 123RF stock image

McLean’s lawyer said his own experiences when he was younger had “contributed to his offending” and impacted his “ability to form age-appropriate sexual relationships”.

He also had “longstanding alcohol and drug abuse” issues.

However, he was “motivated to seek rehabilitative intervention”, was remorseful, and had “a level of insight into the harm caused” by his offending against the young victims.

The Crown prosecutor told Judge Callaghan that the information before the court showed McLean grew up “in a supportive background” and there were questions around how genuine his remorse was given he “disputed” facts of the offending when speaking to pre-sentence report writers.

At an earlier sentence indication hearing - which could not be reported until after the case was determined - Judge Callaghan said the impact on the victims was “substantial” and could have “lifelong effects”.

He said the victims were vulnerable due to their age and the “age discrepancy” between them and McLean.

Other aggravating features of the offending included McLean lying about his age to the girls, and him indicating that he “actually wanted to have sex with an underage person” showed a clear “intention” to offend.

Judge Callaghan said the most recent victim was even more vulnerable because she had “been plied with alcohol” by McLean and she had reinforced several times she did not want to have sex because he was so much older than her.

At sentencing Judge Callaghan said the victims wanted to see McLean “punished” for his sexual abusing.

“But they also hope you receive the help you need,” he said.

After considering all of the relevant factors, including McLean’s willingness to undergo treatment for his drug and alcohol issues and his offer to participate in Restorative Justice with his victims, he handed down a final sentence.

He sent McLean to prison for two years and eight months for the total sex offending, as well as unrelated charges of drink driving and intentional damage.

McLean had previously appeared before the courts - for “some assaults” in 2020 and “domestic assaults” in 2017 and 2018.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

Text 4334 and they will respond

Email support@safetotalk.nz

Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - <a href=’http://www.police.govt.nz/contact-us/stations/a2z’ target=’_blank’>click here for a list.</a>

If you have been abused, remember it’s not your fault.