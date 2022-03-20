Strong winds in Auckland have already caused issues for boaties, and there's worse to come as northeasterlies buffet the coastline. Video / Matthew Davison

Strong winds in Auckland have already caused issues for boaties, and there's worse to come as northeasterlies buffet the coastline. Video / Matthew Davison

Severe thunderstorms with torrential rain are lashing parts of Northland and Rodney early this morning, MetService warns.

Heavy rain warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are also in place for all of Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier and the Coromandel Peninsula with the worst to hit later this morning.

Such storms bring torrential rain that can cause flash flooding and slips. People should take shelter indoors and away from trees when they approach, MetService says.

They should also be prepared to slow or stop driving.

Localised tornados are also possible and could cause damage to trees and powerlines.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Northland Radar Area https://t.co/US0EQD0McA pic.twitter.com/M8fe68VTVe — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) March 20, 2022

People across Auckland woke to thunderstorms and driving rain, but the worst affected areas are Rodney, Kaipara and Whangārei, which are all under a severe thunderstorm warning.

"At 5:37 am, MetService weather radar detected a line of severe thunderstorms lying from Purua to Maungaturoto," MetService said.

"This line of severe thunderstorms is moving towards the east-southeast, and is expected to lie from Maungatapere to Brynderwyn to Glorit at 6.07am and from Kamo to Mangawhai to Makarau at 6.37am."

The forecaster said that level of rain could cause surface or flash flooding around streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving extremely hazardous. Slips are also possible.

Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula are under severe thunderstorm watches. Heavy rain warnings and watches are also in place for a swathe of the North Island from Auckland through Waikato down to Taranaki, along with Tasman west of Motueka.

Auckland is also under a strong wind watch till 2pm. The worst of the rain is set to hit the city around 8am.

Strong northeasterly winds buffeted the city yesterday, combining with high tides to bring waves crashing over Tamaki Drive in the eastern bays.

But just after 5am today Fire and Emergency said it had only received a couple of weather-related callouts in the Northern region this morning, neither of them significant.

The current weather system looks to dominate until the end of the working week, according to MetService.

It's due to a slow-moving low pressure system that lies to the west of the country, directing a strong, moist north-to-northeast flow across Aotearoa.

Take shelter, stop driving: Emergency advice in thunderstorms

MetService pointed people to advice from the National Emergency Management Agency, which said when storms approached they should take shelter indoors away from windows and avoid standing under trees.

They should get off the water, move cars under cover or away from trees, check drains and gutters were clear and be ready to slow or stop driving.

During and after the storm, you should also beware of fallen trees and power lines, it says.

"Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding."

The line of thunderstorms were first spotted offshore as it approached the Bay of Islands just after 1am, and has been moving south through the small hours of the morning.