Live: Waitangi Day 2021 - full coverage

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on barbeque duties at Waitangi today. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Welcome to the Herald's live coverage of Waitangi Day 2021.

Waitangi Day 2021 marks 181 years since Te Tiriti o Waitangi was signed, and there are events planned all over the country to mark the commemorations.

However due to the recent Covid-19 community cases many events have been cancelled. For events still running, health authorities recommend extra caution, people use the Covid scanner app, and stay home if feeling sick.

This year the national day falls on a Saturday, with the public holiday moving to Monday giving Kiwis a three-day weekend.

And MetService is also forecasting fine weather for most of the country, so there will be few excuses not to get outside to mark the important occasion.

As with each year, Waitangi in the Bay of Islands is the place to be, although events are slightly more subdued due the recent Covid-19 case in Northland.

At the Treaty grounds on Saturday will be a full day of music, activities and market stalls are over weekend.

For the early-risers and those wanting the full experience from 5am to 6.30am is the Dawn Service at the Upper Marae on the Treaty grounds.

6.30am-8am: PM's Breakfast, Outside Te Whare Rūnanga, Waitangi Treaty Grounds

During the morning the waka paegent will see dozens of waka arrive on the shores of Waitangi. Meanwhile the afternoon will be full of music, kapahaka and even a hip hop dance crew.

Across the bay from Paihia the country's first capital Russell is full of history. Hoist yourself up Flagstaff Hill, for panoramic views of the area.

Further south in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) many usual Waitangi Day events have been cancelled due to the recent Covid-19 community outbreak.

However, most main centres further south are continuing with their regular events.

Interesting spots to visit include the Kāwhia Kai Festival is being held on Saturday 6, giving visitors the chance to partake in traditional craft and delicacies such as Koki – shark liver pate.

Tauranga is hosting a day of events following a dawn service at Hopukiore Mount Drury, commemorating the area's role in the history of Te Tiriti.

On the East Coast the forecast looks good for the Gisborne Soundshell, which is hosting the Waitangi Day Out. A free event, on Saturday 6 Feb there will be kai carts, music and a general good vibes provide by the likes of The Blacks Seeds, Troy Kingi & the Clutch.

While you won't find any Vikings in the South Pacific, that hasn't stopped the Wairarapa town of Norsewood hosting a Norse fete.

After the success of the first annual Sandi event in 2020 the Viking Festival has returned for another year, proving there's still time to found new Waitangi traditions.