Live Blood Analysis: ‘Nonsense’ being offered at string of clinics around New Zealand

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Practitioners claim Live Blood Analysis can detect multiple health conditions – but experts say that is "quackery". Photo / 123rf

  • More than a dozen health centres are offering a blood-screening service described as “bogus” by medical professionals.
  • One of these centres is now the subject of a formal complaint to the Medical Council.
  • Experts say there is no scientific evidence behind the blood service, which is often used to convince patients to spend more money.

A growing number of alternative health clinics across the country are offering a costly blood-screening service that medical experts say is “bogus”.

Patients are paying more than $100 for the service, known as Live Blood Analysis. Some of these patients are later turning up at their general practice or

