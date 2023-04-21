Traffic builds as Aucklanders rush away for the Anzac long weekend. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

While Anzac Day next Tuesday won’t see a proper long weekend holiday, it’s likely work-weary Aucklanders will make the most of the chance to get away, with traffic set to be heavy this afternoon.

As of 2pm today, parts of Auckland’s Southern Motorway, State Highway 1, were at a standstill as droves of motorists headed south from the city early.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has predicted holiday traffic volumes on highways around the country based on travel patterns in past years, and said motorists could use the data to plan their journeys.

Waka Kotahi predicted traffic would become heavy from as early as midday on Friday on Auckland’s motorways.

Spaghetti Junction was completely clogged as of 2.13pm, with southbound traffic crawling from there to Mt Wellington.

Traffic along the Southwestern Motorway, SH20, was backed-up from the Southern Motorway at Manukau to Māngere Bridge. Traffic on the Southern was heavy again from Manukau to Rosehill.

Police, meanwhile, have urged drivers to slow down, drive to the conditions, wear their seatbelts and stay off their phones in an effort to avoid a repeat of last year’s Anzac holiday road toll.

“Police do not want a repeat of last year, where 12 people died on the roads over Anzac weekend,” national road policing centre director Superintendent Steve Greally said.

“This week also got off to a devastating start with seven people losing their lives in serious crashes,” he said.

“We don’t want anyone else to experience the loss of a loved one from a bad decision on the road.”

Greally told people not to drink and drive, to take regular breaks while driving, to make sure they were well-rested before getting behind the wheel, and to be courteous and keep safe following distances with more traffic on the road.

“Police would like to see an Anzac weekend without any serious crashes on our roads,” Greally said.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you see any unsafe driving behaviour on the roads, please report it to police immediately.”

See some of the busiest stretches of highways below and follow the Herald’s coverage of any traffic incidents here.

Heading south?

Traffic heading out of the city on the Southern Motorway, SH1, should ease around 6pm on Friday, according to Waka Kotahi’s predictions. This takes into account the stretch of road between Manukau and Bombay.

For those turning on to SH2 towards the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, traffic was set to be heaviest from 3.30pm to 5pm today. This prediction is for the section of SH2 from Pokeno to Maramarua.

Traffic on SH2 between Paeroa and Waihī should clear by 5pm. Northbound traffic on SH25 at Tairua should be free-flowing from 4pm.

Heading north?

Holidaymakers going north should also expect traffic to ease by 6pm. This is a prediction for SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford.

SH1 at Whangārei should ease by 3pm - but further north at Kawakawa, delays could last until 5.30pm.