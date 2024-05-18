Firefighters from all around the country take on Auckland's Sky Tower this weekend.

The 1103 steps to the top of the Auckland Sky Tower are no mean feat, but the addition of 25kg of firefighting equipment turns the task into herculean effort.

The 2024 Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge is currently underway, and thousands of firefighters from New Zealand and beyond are taking part.

1100 firefighters will race up the Sky Tower in full firefighting gear to raise vital funds and awareness for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Founded by firefighter Tony Scott, who has been part of both Northland and Auckland Airport Fire Rescue Service since 1988, the event has been raising funds for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand for 20 years, growing from $17,500 in its first year to over $1 million annually.

As of 2024 it has now raised nearly $16m for blood cancer patients and their families.

Organized by LBC and FireUp Events, the challenge attracts both New Zealand and international firefighters dedicated to supporting this cause.

Speaking to the Herald, Scott said 1100 were taking part in this year’s event - 100 more than last year.

“It’s a celebration of life and the people who sadly aren’t with us anymore. But it’s bringing everyone together from around the country, all these firefighters, a big reunion, and we’re raising a lot of money for a great cause.”

He said the amount of funds raised in the past 20 years has been “just staggering.”

“It’s actually a massive credit to all of the people in New Zealand that support our firefighters. I can’t thank you enough for humbling us... You can see that in the generosity that’s out there.”

Participants include New Zealand firefighters, as well as international competitors from countries all over the world like Australia, the United States, Chile, Germany and Croatia.

“They get bitten by what we call the bug and they keep coming back. Some of these guys it’s their 10th or 12th time, for me it’s almost 20 years. I just love it,” said Scott.

Scott said planning for the event has been coming together since last November, with dozens of people working to bring it to fruition.

“There’s a massive team behind me - there’s an initial team, and then there’s a big group of volunteers that give up their day and come and help out, and it just turns out well.”

“I’m always happy, mate. Happy that the events going well and everything’s running smoothly too.”

Visit https://firefighterschallenge.org.nz/ to make a donation to the cause or view the livestream.