Little blue penguin tangled in fishing line in Westshore, Napier, rescued by walkers

The little blue penguin was rescued after getting entangled in a fishing line last week. Photo / Lin Flynn

The little blue penguin was rescued after getting entangled in a fishing line last week. Photo / Lin Flynn

A little blue penguin rescued after getting entangled in a fishing line will spend the next two weeks in rehabilitation at Napier's aquarium.

The kororā was found entangled by a pair of walkers near Westshore's Whakariri Avenue Reserve about 2pm on April 23.

The woman and her grandfather took the penguin to the Hawke's Bay Bird and Wildlife Rescue centre in Napier South, before it was transported to Taradale Veterinary Hospital and eventually onto the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

Centre wildlife officer Liv Flynn said the duo had wrapped the penguin in a jersey and covered its eyes – a technique used to keep the species calm.

"It also helps protect the finder from receiving a nasty bite," she said.

The little blue penguin was rescued after getting entangled in a fishing line last week. Photo / Lin Flynn

Flynn said when touched with bare hands, the oil from fingers transfers onto penguin's feathers and can result in hypothermia and other issues.

The fishing line was successfully removed at Taradale Veterinary Hospital, but the penguin was found to be "severely underweight and in obvious pain and distress" upon assessment.

"Removing the fishing line from around its chest, we noted it was tightly embedded around its skin," she said.

"It was quite a challenge to remove as it's like a tourniquet. He hadn't eaten for days and was in starvation mode.

"Once the fishing line was removed, we witnessed the penguin take a deep breath."

Due to suspected malnutrition, the penguin needed rehabilitation to put on weight and recover.

Flynn said the aquarium luckily had room, with the release of the penguin back into the wild due in about two weeks.

She said there appeared to be an ever increasing number of entanglement cases involving penguins in Hawke's Bay.

"It's not only very painful, but the stress and suffering alone is a real concern," she said. "And many unfortunately are not found in time."

"It's a team effort to save this native species that is rapidly declining in numbers around New Zealand."

The National Aquarium of New Zealand celebrated World Penguin Day on Sunday, taking to social media to share the importance of keeping kororā and other penguin species safe.

"They need our love and protection, so make sure you're picking up your litter and keeping dogs on their lead when you're enjoying our coastline," they said.

Flynn said simply picking up rubbish is a "simple act of kindness" that'll help prevent the species "succumbing to this painful reality".